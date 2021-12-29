Market Analysts see Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Biotricity Inc. [NASDAQ: BTCY] jumped around 0.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.39 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Biotricity Expands Distribution of New Bioheart Device on Amazon.com.

New Heart Monitoring Solution Delivers Personalized Heart Health Insights Directly to Your Smartphone.

Now Easy to Buy and Use: No Prescription Needed for Advanced Heart and Lifestyle Solution.

Biotricity Inc. stock is now 494.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTCY Stock saw the intraday high of $5.30 and lowest of $4.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.99, which means current price is +501.37% above from all time high which was touched on 12/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 413.27K shares, BTCY reached a trading volume of 3157267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTCY shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Biotricity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biotricity Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has BTCY stock performed recently?

Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, BTCY shares gained by 3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 424.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.60 for Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -389.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.72. Biotricity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -457.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biotricity Inc. [BTCY] managed to generate an average of -$352,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Biotricity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Biotricity Inc. [BTCY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of BTCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCY stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 56,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 31,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in BTCY stocks shares; and MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC, currently with $80000.0 in BTCY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biotricity Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Biotricity Inc. [NASDAQ:BTCY] by around 176,908 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,908 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.