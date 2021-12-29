LiveOne Inc. [LVO] Is Currently 2.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LiveOne Inc. [NASDAQ: LVO] traded at a high on 12/28/21, posting a 2.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.41. The company report on December 28, 2021 that LIVEONE SIGNS BINDING LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE TRADER2B AND EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE PLATFORM TO GAMIFY LIVEONE.

Trader2B is Skill-Based Simulated Trading Platform Around Stocks, Crypto, Coins and NFTs.

LiveOne Annual Audience of 100 Million+ Will Have an Opportunity to Win Over $1 Million In Prizes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17343384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LiveOne Inc. stands at 7.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.92%.

The market cap for LVO stock reached $109.35 million, with 78.35 million shares outstanding and 56.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 416.81K shares, LVO reached a trading volume of 17343384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LiveOne Inc. [LVO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for LiveOne Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has LVO stock performed recently?

LiveOne Inc. [LVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, LVO shares dropped by -30.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.35 for LiveOne Inc. [LVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0916, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4544 for the last 200 days.

LiveOne Inc. [LVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LiveOne Inc. [LVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.57 and a Gross Margin at +11.53. LiveOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.11.

Return on Total Capital for LVO is now -136.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -242.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8,314.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LiveOne Inc. [LVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.44. Additionally, LVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LiveOne Inc. [LVO] managed to generate an average of -$184,229 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.LiveOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for LiveOne Inc. [LVO]

There are presently around $37 million, or 37.90% of LVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,903,364, which is approximately -0.165% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC, holding 3,724,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.1 million in LVO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.94 million in LVO stock with ownership of nearly 5.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LiveOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in LiveOne Inc. [NASDAQ:LVO] by around 1,389,599 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 4,428,711 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 21,406,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,225,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 280,139 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,549,586 shares during the same period.