Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] is -56.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.99%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Iterum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that it has granted a non-statutory share option to purchase an aggregate of 1,800,000 ordinary shares of Iterum Therapeutics and 500,000 restricted share units to Sailija Puttagunta, M.D., Iterum Therapeutics’ newly appointed Chief Medical Officer. This grant was awarded pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of new hire employment compensation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The share option was granted effective December 10, 2021 with an exercise price of $0.48 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Iterum Therapeutics’ ordinary shares on the date of grant. The share option has a 10-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of commencement of employment and the remaining shares vesting monthly thereafter over the subsequent 36 months, in equal amounts until fully vested, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The restricted share units vest over four years, with 25% of the restricted share units vesting on each one-year anniversary of the date of commencement of employment until fully vested, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The share option and restricted share unit awards were approved by Iterum Therapeutics’ Compensation Committee and were granted as an inducement material to Dr. Puttagunta’s acceptance of employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The share option and restricted share units are subject to the respective terms and conditions of a share option agreement and restricted share unit agreement covering the grants and Iterum Therapeutics’ 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

Over the last 12 months, ITRM stock dropped by -58.23%. The average equity rating for ITRM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.43 million, with 182.73 million shares outstanding and 181.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, ITRM stock reached a trading volume of 4000485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]:

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Iterum Therapeutics plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $2, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ITRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics plc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

ITRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.75 for Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5154, while it was recorded at 0.4517 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9686 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iterum Therapeutics plc Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] managed to generate an average of -$7,429,429 per employee.Iterum Therapeutics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Iterum Therapeutics plc [ITRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.50% of ITRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITRM stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS X LLC with ownership of 1,733,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,456,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.65 million in ITRM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.29 million in ITRM stock with ownership of nearly -80.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iterum Therapeutics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Iterum Therapeutics plc [NASDAQ:ITRM] by around 1,465,292 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 6,064,791 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 970,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,559,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITRM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 937,686 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 964,567 shares during the same period.