ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] is -53.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] closed the trading session at $6.18 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.17, while the highest price level was $7.9899. The company report on December 20, 2021 that ImmunityBio Announces Completion of $470 Million Post-merger Financing to Fund Late-stage Cancer Clinical Trials, Phase 3 of COVID T-Cell Universal Boost Vaccine Trial and Provides Update on Bladder Cancer BLA Filing.

Year-End Review:.

SISONKE Universal Boost COVID T-Cell vaccine trial initiates Phase 3 enrollment in South Africa in previously vaccinated participants.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.64 percent and weekly performance of -4.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, IBRX reached to a volume of 6301736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3763.00.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82545.95. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83227.93.

Return on Total Capital for IBRX is now -67.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.26. Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$540,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214 million, or 8.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,031,258, which is approximately 26.461% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,551,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.92 million in IBRX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $35.36 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly 26.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 6,268,776 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,538,308 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 24,441,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,248,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 799,737 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 705,710 shares during the same period.