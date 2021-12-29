Gevo Inc. [GEVO] Stock trading around $4.92 per share: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ: GEVO] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.92 at the close of the session, up 1.65%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Staci Bogue-Buchholz Joins Gevo as Site and Process Optimization Leader.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), announced today that Staci Bogue-Buchholz has joined Gevo as Site and Process Optimization Leader at the Luverne, Minnesota facility. Ms. Bogue-Buchholz brings over 20 years of experience in plant management, strategic planning, major capital project leadership, and technical operations. Most recently, she acted as Head of Engineering at VBTC Holdings. She also previously held leadership positions with the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, including serving as Plant Manager for their Decatur Protein Complex.

“We are thrilled to welcome Staci to the team,” said Dr. Paul Bloom, Chief Carbon Officer and Chief Innovation Officer. “She has considerable experience in global performance excellence, fermentation and process development, renewable chemical operations, and environmental management. Her expertise will help provide a path forward for Gevo’s operations in Luverne and Silsbee.”.

Gevo Inc. stock is now 15.76% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GEVO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.965 and lowest of $4.655 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.57, which means current price is +22.69% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.46M shares, GEVO reached a trading volume of 7671722 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gevo Inc. [GEVO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $14.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Gevo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Gevo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEVO stock. On January 13, 2017, analysts increased their price target for GEVO shares from 4 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 829.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

How has GEVO stock performed recently?

Gevo Inc. [GEVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -19.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.53 for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 4.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.75 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc. [GEVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gevo Inc. [GEVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -471.12 and a Gross Margin at -174.84. Gevo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -725.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEVO is now -22.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.14. Additionally, GEVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gevo Inc. [GEVO] managed to generate an average of -$1,296,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Gevo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gevo Inc. [GEVO]

There are presently around $337 million, or 38.10% of GEVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,867,078, which is approximately -9.206% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,804,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.82 million in GEVO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $47.41 million in GEVO stock with ownership of nearly 3.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gevo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Gevo Inc. [NASDAQ:GEVO] by around 5,722,525 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,525,833 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 56,472,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,721,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEVO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,690,722 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 605,878 shares during the same period.