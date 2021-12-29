Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Is Currently 9.65 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ: GMDA] price surged by 9.65 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Gamida Cell Presents Two-Year Survival Data for GDA-201 and Resource Utilization Analysis for Omidubicel at 63rd ASH Annual Meeting.

Data from patients with NHL treated in Phase 1 investigator-led study of GDA-201 demonstrates median duration of response of 16 months; safety outcomes consistent after two years.

Poster presentation highlights reductions in hospitalization and healthcare resource utilization for omidubicel.

A sum of 6333305 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 412.41K shares. Gamida Cell Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.3799 and dropped to a low of $2.59 until finishing in the latest session at $2.84.

The one-year GMDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.07. The average equity rating for GMDA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMDA shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Gamida Cell Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GMDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gamida Cell Ltd. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

GMDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, GMDA shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.53 for Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gamida Cell Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GMDA is now -85.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -101.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.01. Additionally, GMDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] managed to generate an average of -$649,143 per employee.Gamida Cell Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Gamida Cell Ltd. [GMDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 40.50% of GMDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMDA stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,375,368, which is approximately -0.422% of the company’s market cap and around 28.15% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 4,686,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 million in GMDA stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.56 million in GMDA stock with ownership of nearly 1.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gamida Cell Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Gamida Cell Ltd. [NASDAQ:GMDA] by around 3,956,064 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,831,611 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,833,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,621,061 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMDA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,614 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 5,891,911 shares during the same period.