FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: HERA] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on May 28, 2021 that FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HERA), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more technology and financial services technology companies, today announced that on May 28, 2021 it received a notice from Nasdaq Regulation indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-Q”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s units, Class A ordinary shares or warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice provides that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) by July 26, 2021. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, then Nasdaq can grant the Company up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-Q, or November 22, 2021, to regain compliance.

A sum of 5813718 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 94.24K shares. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $9.78 and dropped to a low of $9.70 until finishing in the latest session at $9.78.

HERA Stock Performance Analysis:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.31. With this latest performance, HERA shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HERA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.78, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [HERA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $583 million, or 68.39% of HERA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HERA stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,588,996, which is approximately -7.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.7 million in HERA stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $31.16 million in HERA stock with ownership of nearly 11.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

32 institutional holders increased their position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:HERA] by around 8,724,581 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 850,124 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 50,283,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,858,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HERA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,637,864 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 224,975 shares during the same period.