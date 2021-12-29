For Starbucks Corporation [SBUX], Analyst sees a drop to $116. What next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] jumped around 1.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $115.57 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Enhancements.

Starbucks Corporation stock is now 8.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBUX Stock saw the intraday high of $116.28 and lowest of $113.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 126.32, which means current price is +20.49% above from all time high which was touched on 07/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 4556076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $122.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $128 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $114 to $130, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has SBUX stock performed recently?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, SBUX shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.80, while it was recorded at 112.85 for the last single week of trading, and 113.91 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 33.74%.

Insider trade positions for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $94,079 million, or 71.00% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,303,028, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,791,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.54 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.35 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -0.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,145 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 37,484,655 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 38,088,331 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 748,096,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,669,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,708,345 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 8,145,103 shares during the same period.