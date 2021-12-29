First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Stock trading around $16.21 per share: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.72%. The company report on December 13, 2021 that First Horizon Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on January 20, 2022.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) plans to announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on January 20, 2022. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at ir.firsthorizon.com at approximately 6:45 am ET/5:45 am CT. FHN management will host a live conference call and webcast presentation that morning with details as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, FHN stock rose by 28.24%. The one-year First Horizon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.76. The average equity rating for FHN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.68 billion, with 545.82 million shares outstanding and 532.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, FHN stock reached a trading volume of 4223565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $19.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.26.

FHN Stock Performance Analysis:

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, FHN shares dropped by -6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Horizon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.38. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.81.

Return on Total Capital for FHN is now 9.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.41. Additionally, FHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Horizon Corporation [FHN] managed to generate an average of $124,228 per employee.

FHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,128 million, or 84.00% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,396,606, which is approximately -1.776% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,268,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $946.52 million in FHN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $438.33 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -3.642% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 26,390,747 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 32,447,927 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 387,505,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,344,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,805,155 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 5,976,301 shares during the same period.