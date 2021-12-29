Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Revenue clocked in at $16.20 million, up 124.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.55 during the day while it closed the day at $1.45. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Denison Announces Adoption of Indigenous Peoples Policy.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of an Indigenous Peoples Policy (the “IPP”). The IPP reflects Denison’s recognition of the important role of Canadian business in the process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in Canada and outlines the Company’s commitment to take action towards advancing reconciliation. View PDF version.

Denison operates in various locations across Canada, on lands that are in the traditional territory of Indigenous peoples, including its exploration and evaluation operations in Saskatchewan, which are in regions covered by Treaty 6, Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 encompassing the traditional lands of the Cree, Dakota, Déne, Lakota, Nakota, Saulteaux, and within the homeland of the Métis. As such, Denison’s relations with Indigenous People are unique and varied. Denison’s flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project is located within the boundaries of Treaty 10, in the traditional territory of English River First Nation, and in the homeland of the Métis.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also gained 9.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has inclined by 5.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.85% and gained 124.11% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $1.14 billion, with 805.99 million shares outstanding and 795.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.51M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 9203721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $1.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 70.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6844, while it was recorded at 1.4480 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3362 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.