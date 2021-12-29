Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] moved down -5.26: Why It’s Important

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.17 during the day while it closed the day at $3.96. The company report on December 19, 2021 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – CRON.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cronos Group Inc. stock has also loss -3.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRON stock has declined by -29.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.48% and lost -42.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $1.85 billion, with 371.72 million shares outstanding and 193.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 3076636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12.50, while CIBC kept a Neutral rating on CRON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

CRON stock trade performance evaluation

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 4.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -383.88 and a Gross Margin at -61.44. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.16.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -10.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$145,767 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194 million, or 11.30% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,595,350, which is approximately -11.546% of the company’s market cap and around 47.23% of the total institutional ownership; CHESCAPMANAGER LLC, holding 8,327,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.81 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.88 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly 4.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 3,121,467 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,398,147 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 34,879,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,398,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,934 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,988 shares during the same period.