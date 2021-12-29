Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock Resumed by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $28

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 0.25% or 0.05 points to close at $19.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3932003 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Coterra Energy to Present at Upcoming Conference.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Energy Conference. The presentation will begin at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) on Wednesday, November 17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

It opened the trading session at $19.88, the shares rose to $20.13 and dropped to $19.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTRA points out that the company has recorded 26.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.94M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 3932003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $27.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CTRA stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CTRA shares from 20 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 55.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, CTRA shares dropped by -4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.75, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.34 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.27.

Return on Total Capital for CTRA is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.69. Additionally, CTRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] managed to generate an average of $398,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 73.31%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $16,074 million, or 55.30% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,748,348, which is approximately -3.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 69,977,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.25 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 347 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 109,991,246 shares. Additionally, 319 investors decreased positions by around 93,610,355 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 603,709,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 807,311,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,470,963 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 25,855,805 shares during the same period.