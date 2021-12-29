BofA Securities slashes price target on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] – find out why.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.97%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Home of College World Series to Be Named ‘Charles Schwab Field Omaha’.

The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced the company is retaining exclusive naming rights to the home of the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series through 2029, which it obtained from its October 2020 acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Effective in 2022, the 24,000-seat baseball stadium and entertainment complex in downtown Omaha will be renamed, Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The firm also revealed new branding signage for the venue.

Over the last 12 months, SCHW stock rose by 61.50%. The one-year The Charles Schwab Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.62. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $160.22 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.49M shares, SCHW stock reached a trading volume of 2715786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $94.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $94 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $90, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SCHW stock. On October 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 89 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.07.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 8.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.63, while it was recorded at 84.80 for the last single week of trading, and 73.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.24.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $103,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 22.70%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134,921 million, or 87.80% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,325,402, which is approximately -0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 7.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 115,945,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.95 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.29 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -3.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 54,357,526 shares. Additionally, 590 investors decreased positions by around 54,041,497 shares, while 238 investors held positions by with 1,463,745,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,572,144,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,868,159 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,114,194 shares during the same period.