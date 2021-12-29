Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock Initiated by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $19

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] jumped around 0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.04 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Blue Owl Capital Acquires Ascentium to Establish Hong Kong Presence as Part of Further APAC Expansion.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced it acquired Ascentium Group Limited to establish its physical presence in Hong Kong. Blue Owl recently opened an office in Singapore, so the Ascentium acquisition and establishment of an office in Hong Kong, further strengthens the firm’s presence in the Asia-pacific region. Ascentium is led by its Founder and CEO, James Lee, who will serve as the Head of Blue Owl’s Institutional Sales Team in Asia. Ascentium will, subject to relevant government authority approval, be re-named as Blue Owl Capital HK Limited in the weeks’ ahead.

Blue Owl CEO Douglas Ostrover said: “In order to better serve our current and prospective clients globally, we are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Asia with this acquisition of Ascentium. There is tremendous opportunity for GP stakes, direct lending, and real estate solutions in the APAC region and we look forward to bringing our unique offerings to a market that is well-positioned for long-term growth.”.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now 32.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $15.18 and lowest of $14.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +60.86% above from all time high which was touched on 11/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 4707600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.93, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.40 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $4,030 million, or 82.60% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 60,878,106, which is approximately 4.812% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BROWN UNIVERSITY, currently with $553.75 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 100,721,762 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 29,919,917 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 139,315,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,956,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,435,737 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 19,841,199 shares during the same period.