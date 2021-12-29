BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] Stock trading around $2.49 per share: What’s Next?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: BVXV] jumped around 0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.49 at the close of the session, up 6.87%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Former CFO of GSK’s Global Vaccines Business Mr. Jay Green Joins BiondVax’s Board of Directors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: BVXV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses, today announced that all proposed resolutions were approved at today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, including the election of Mr. Jay Green to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Green recently completed a six-year term as Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of GlaxoSmithKline plc’s (NYSE: GSK) global vaccines business. Concurrently, Mr. Isaac Devash retired from the Board of Directors.

Mark Germain, BiondVax’s Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “We’re very excited to have Jay join our board of directors, particularly as we relaunch the company’s R&D efforts around the unique nanosized antibody (NanoAb) program in collaboration with the Max Planck Institute. Jay’s experience serving as GSK Vaccine’s SVP Finance/CFO and his current involvement in the global COVID–19 response as an advisor to Gavi for COVAX is highly relevant and adds a significant dimension to our Board. We aim to leverage his broad knowledge and deep connections as we progress in developing our NanoAbs program, beginning with a highly promising COVID-19 therapy.”.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is now -11.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BVXV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.06 and lowest of $2.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.22, which means current price is +83.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, BVXV reached a trading volume of 25278339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.75. With this latest performance, BVXV shares gained by 34.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVXV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.67 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for BVXV is now -111.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.87. Additionally, BVXV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 118.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [BVXV] managed to generate an average of -$61,687 per employee.BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.10% of BVXV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVXV stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 79,440, which is approximately -0.813% of the company’s market cap and around 29.82% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 45,544 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in BVXV stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $83000.0 in BVXV stock with ownership of nearly 10.213% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:BVXV] by around 57,081 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 113,598 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 84,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVXV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,769 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,709 shares during the same period.