Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 26.49% so far this year. What now?

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ: AHPI] price surged by 2.67 percent to reach at $0.16.

A sum of 3826571 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.50M shares. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares reached a high of $6.42 and dropped to a low of $6.01 until finishing in the latest session at $6.16.

Guru’s Opinion on Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AHPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, AHPI shares dropped by -25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allied Healthcare Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for AHPI is now -4.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.76. Additionally, AHPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] managed to generate an average of $8,927 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.80% of AHPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHPI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,700, which is approximately 5.297% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in AHPI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in AHPI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [NASDAQ:AHPI] by around 61,778 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 81,021 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 48,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHPI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,235 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 50,562 shares during the same period.