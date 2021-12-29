ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] moved up 8.70: Why It’s Important

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AEY] price surged by 8.70 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on December 27, 2021 that ADDvantage Technologies Reports 61% Revenue Growth for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021.

5G-Related Growth in Wireless Segment, Combined with Continued Telco Strength, Drives Robust Top-Line Growth.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported record revenues for the three and 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

A sum of 12934277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 63.26K shares. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.34 and dropped to a low of $1.88 until finishing in the latest session at $2.00.

Guru’s Opinion on ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

AEY Stock Performance Analysis:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.76. With this latest performance, AEY shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0000, while it was recorded at 1.8000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.54.

Return on Total Capital for AEY is now -32.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.44. Additionally, AEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] managed to generate an average of -$139,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.44.ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [AEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.70% of AEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEY stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 115,673, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in AEY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in AEY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AEY] by around 40,635 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 33,310 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 374,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 448,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,677 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 31,660 shares during the same period.