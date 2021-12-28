why Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.32

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.75% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.56%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 10 – 14, 2022.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference held during January 10 – 14, 2022. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will make a company presentation on January 10 at 5:00 – 5:40 PM EST in Track 3 session.

The Company management will host one-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Needham representative or the conference coordinator at: conferences@needhamco.com.

Over the last 12 months, HIMX stock rose by 107.99%. The one-year Himax Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.82. The average equity rating for HIMX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.45 billion, with 174.68 million shares outstanding and 148.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, HIMX stock reached a trading volume of 5616729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $14.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

HIMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.56. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 39.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.69 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Himax Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.01. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.02. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of $22,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $579 million, or 28.30% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,898,122, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,198,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.3 million in HIMX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $37.39 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly 18.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,662,461 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 7,523,350 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 25,209,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,395,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,468,316 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,015,161 shares during the same period.