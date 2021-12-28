why Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.43

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DRNA] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $38.24 during the day while it closed the day at $38.22. The company report on December 25, 2021 that Dicerna Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period for Novo Nordisk Tender Offer to Acquire Dicerna.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (“HSR”), in connection with Novo Nordisk’s cash tender offer for Dicerna expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 24, 2021.

As previously announced on November 18, 2021, Novo Nordisk commenced a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Dicerna common stock for $38.25 per share in cash, without interest and subject to any withholding of taxes. The expiration of the HSR waiting period satisfies one of the conditions necessary for the consummation of the tender offer. Other conditions remain to be satisfied, including, among others, a minimum tender of shares representing one more share than 50% of the sum of the total number of Dicerna shares outstanding at the time of the expiration of the offer. Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on December 27, 2021.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 1.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DRNA stock has inclined by 83.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.57% and gained 73.49% year-on date.

The market cap for DRNA stock reached $2.98 billion, with 77.75 million shares outstanding and 72.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, DRNA reached a trading volume of 5517560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRNA shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on DRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 346.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DRNA stock trade performance evaluation

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, DRNA shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.40 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.08, while it was recorded at 38.05 for the last single week of trading, and 28.68 for the last 200 days.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.62.

Return on Total Capital for DRNA is now -61.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.88. Additionally, DRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA] managed to generate an average of -$373,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DRNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,446 million, or 83.40% of DRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRNA stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 7,582,396, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,763,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.02 million in DRNA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $147.68 million in DRNA stock with ownership of nearly 50.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DRNA] by around 13,696,376 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,466,540 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 39,213,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,376,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRNA stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,343,921 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,389,951 shares during the same period.