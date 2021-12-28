why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $119.72

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] closed the trading session at $106.21 on 12/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $105.08, while the highest price level was $106.25. The company report on December 17, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Release 2022 First Quarter Earnings on February 2, 2022.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference entry code 665851. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 43988. The teleconference replay will be available through February 9, 2022. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through April 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.11 percent and weekly performance of 3.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 4079538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $119.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $125, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 251.35.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.18 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.85, while it was recorded at 104.32 for the last single week of trading, and 93.27 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.41 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.03.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 29.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.61. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $354,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 93.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 10.60%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,021 million, or 83.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,575,587, which is approximately -0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,085,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.58 billion in DHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.57 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly -2.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 16,847,684 shares. Additionally, 412 investors decreased positions by around 18,492,782 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 260,325,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,665,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,489,166 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,719,289 shares during the same period.