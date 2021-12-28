Wall Street Analyst Downgrade RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. What else is Wall St. saying

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ: REDU] closed the trading session at $0.53 on 12/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.53, while the highest price level was $0.6268. The company report on December 23, 2021 that RISE Education Cayman Ltd Announces Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 23, 2021.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REDU), today announced the results of the Company’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) held in Beijing today.

At the EGM, shareholders, through a special resolution, approved the sale (the “Sale”) of (i) all of the equity interests in Rise (Tianjin) Education Information Consulting Co., Ltd. (“WFOE”) to Wuhan Xinsili Culture Development Co., Ltd. (the “Buyer SPV”) in consideration of the Buyer SPV (a) paying to RISE Education International Limited (“Rise HK”) consideration of RMB1 or in a foreign currency equivalent to RMB1, and (b) assuming all liabilities of WFOE and its subsidiaries, as contemplated by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the purchase agreement (the “WFOE Purchase Agreement”); and (ii) all of the equity interests in Rise HK and Rise IP (Cayman) Limited (“Rise IP”) to Bain Capital Rise Education IV Cayman Limited (the “Shareholder”) in consideration of the Shareholder (a) paying US$2,500,000 to the Company, for the purposes of paying the lenders in settlement of the facilities agreement dated March 18, 2021 relating to the term and revolving facilities of up to an aggregate amount of US$80,000,000, as contemplated by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement (the “IP Holdco Purchase Agreement”, collectively with the WFOE Purchase Agreement, the “Purchase Agreements”), and (b) causing Rise HK and/or Rise IP to grant WFOE or entities designated by the Buyer SPV a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable and exclusive license over all intellectual property rights owned by or licensed to Rise HK and/or Rise IP.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -91.22 percent and weekly performance of -4.55 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, REDU reached to a volume of 3977211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REDU shares is $4.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RISE Education Cayman Ltd is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

REDU stock trade performance evaluation

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, REDU shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6884, while it was recorded at 0.5286 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9874 for the last 200 days.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.44 and a Gross Margin at +37.09. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for REDU is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, REDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] managed to generate an average of -$5,299 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RISE Education Cayman Ltd go to 24.57%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd [REDU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in RISE Education Cayman Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd [NASDAQ:REDU] by around 188,625 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 810,158 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,700,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,699,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REDU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,825 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 74,685 shares during the same period.