Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Revenue clocked in at $598.30 million, up 292.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 8.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $160.04. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Upstart and the National Bankers Association Partner to Provide AI Lending Technology for Minority-Owned Banks.

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, and the National Bankers Association (NBA) today announced a partnership to improve access to affordable credit for customers of minority-owned depository institutions (MDIs) through a unique agreement to use Upstart’s AI lending platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005372/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5064533 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 7.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.53%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $12.86 billion, with 79.39 million shares outstanding and 70.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 5064533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $263.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 160 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 16.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 52.94.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.99. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -22.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.07, while it was recorded at 146.89 for the last single week of trading, and 186.20 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $7,290 million, or 52.30% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 12,400,000, which is approximately -7.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,430,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.3 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $629.66 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 179.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,615,505 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 11,907,142 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,689,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,212,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,970,601 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,659,382 shares during the same period.