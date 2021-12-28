Truist lifts BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 2.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.76. The company report on December 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of BellRing Brands, Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – BRBR.

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) (“BellRing”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether BellRing and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether BellRing shareholders have been harmed as a result of such actions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9833970 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BellRing Brands Inc. stands at 3.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for BRBR stock reached $1.11 billion, with 39.50 million shares outstanding and 39.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 513.64K shares, BRBR reached a trading volume of 9833970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on BRBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89.

How has BRBR stock performed recently?

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.45 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.46, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. BellRing Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 15.44%.

Insider trade positions for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]

There are presently around $1,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 5,165,991, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,795,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.52 million in BRBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $88.86 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly 1.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BellRing Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 5,234,420 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,383,287 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 30,421,413 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,039,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,279,860 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 410,999 shares during the same period.