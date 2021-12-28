The Benchmark Company lifts Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 62.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.93. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Powerbridge Technologies Launches Powerstream Supply Chain to Target New Opportunities in Retail Sector.

Seize New Growth Opportunities by Utilizing Blockchain and Big Data.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a SaaS solutions and blockchain applications provider, is pleased to announce that it has established a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Powerstream Supply Chain Co., Ltd. (“Powerstream”), to target new growth opportunities in supply chain, retail sector, new media and e-commerce.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14741198 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at 29.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.84%.

The market cap for PBTS stock reached $43.82 million, with 45.85 million shares outstanding and 41.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, PBTS reached a trading volume of 14741198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has PBTS stock performed recently?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.51. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -11.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0090, while it was recorded at 0.6571 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5426 for the last 200 days.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.33 and a Gross Margin at +35.23. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.46.

Return on Total Capital for PBTS is now -7.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.32. Additionally, PBTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] managed to generate an average of -$77,346 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 93,179, which is approximately 415.713% of the company’s market cap and around 11.11% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 43,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $17000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly 65.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 167,602 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 523,161 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 483,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 207,063 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 78,449 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 523,161 shares during the same period.