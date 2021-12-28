Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB] Stock trading around $4.21 per share: What’s Next?

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRB] gained 13.17% or 0.49 points to close at $4.21 with a heavy trading volume of 28677770 shares. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Spruce Biosciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Samir Gharib, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held on November 29, 2021 through December 2, 2021.

A webcast of the pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting November 22, 2021 at 10:00am EST on the events section of the company’s investor relations website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The daily chart for SPRB points out that the company has recorded -62.04% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, SPRB reached to a volume of 28677770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRB shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spruce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15.

Trading performance analysis for SPRB stock

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.30. With this latest performance, SPRB shares gained by 50.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.38 for Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.48 for the last 200 days.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SPRB is now -37.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.27. Additionally, SPRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spruce Biosciences Inc. [SPRB]

Positions in Spruce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Spruce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SPRB] by around 1,124,754 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,581,051 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 18,726,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,432,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 894,037 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,331 shares during the same period.