SigmaTron International Inc. [SGMA] moved up 3.78: Why It’s Important

SigmaTron International Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMA] jumped around 0.43 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.80 at the close of the session, up 3.78%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that SigmaTron International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal 2022 and Update on Wagz Pending Transaction.

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) company, today reported revenues and earnings for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Revenues increased $30.6 million, or 44 percent, to $100.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 from $69.6 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Net income for the second quarter ended October 31, 2021 was $3,150,205, compared to $626,858 for the same period in the prior year. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended October 31, 2021, were $0.73 and $0.69, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.15 each for the same quarter ended October 31, 2020.

SigmaTron International Inc. stock is now 152.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.40 and lowest of $11.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.30, which means current price is +162.22% above from all time high which was touched on 12/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, SGMA reached a trading volume of 4183030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SigmaTron International Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

SigmaTron International Inc. [SGMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.24. With this latest performance, SGMA shares gained by 38.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.17 for SigmaTron International Inc. [SGMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 11.48 for the last single week of trading, and 6.96 for the last 200 days.

SigmaTron International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $11 million, or 21.90% of SGMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMA stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 335,687, which is approximately 12.917% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 156,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in SGMA stocks shares; and EAM INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $1.34 million in SGMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SigmaTron International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in SigmaTron International Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMA] by around 268,109 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 265,542 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 433,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,608 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 223,619 shares during the same period.