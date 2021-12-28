SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] Stock trading around $13.49 per share: What’s Next?

SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ: SCPL] traded at a low on 12/23/21, posting a -12.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.49. The company report on December 22, 2021 that SciPlay Independent Special Committee Announces Inability to Reach Agreement with Scientific Games Regarding Scientific Games’ Proposal to Minority Shareholders.

A special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (“SciPlay”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms, announced that discussions between the Special Committee and Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) (“Scientific Games”) regarding Scientific Games’ proposal to acquire the outstanding publicly traded shares of SciPlay have terminated.

In July of 2021, Scientific Games made a proposal to acquire the 19% equity interest in SciPlay it does not currently own at a price of 0.250 shares of Scientific Games for each share of SciPlay. The Special Committee, working closely together with its financial advisor, Lazard, and its legal counsel, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, conducted a careful review of the terms of Scientific Games’ proposal and analysis of SciPlay’s anticipated financial performance and growth prospects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8029684 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SciPlay Corporation stands at 6.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.97%.

The market cap for SCPL stock reached $1.98 billion, with 24.50 million shares outstanding and 23.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.13K shares, SCPL reached a trading volume of 8029684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPL shares is $19.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for SciPlay Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $20 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for SciPlay Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on SCPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciPlay Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCPL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.70.

SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, SCPL shares dropped by -18.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for SciPlay Corporation [SCPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 14.77 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.97 and a Gross Margin at +66.51. SciPlay Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.59.

Return on Total Capital for SCPL is now 43.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.88. Additionally, SCPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciPlay Corporation [SCPL] managed to generate an average of $34,718 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.SciPlay Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SciPlay Corporation posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SciPlay Corporation go to 13.90%.

There are presently around $296 million, or 91.30% of SCPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,990,114, which is approximately 1.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TIG ADVISORS, LLC, holding 1,778,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.99 million in SCPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.05 million in SCPL stock with ownership of nearly -39.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SciPlay Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in SciPlay Corporation [NASDAQ:SCPL] by around 12,810,443 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 13,156,559 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,014,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,952,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,487,185 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 7,145,675 shares during the same period.