RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] – find out why.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNY] loss -17.10% or -33.24 points to close at $161.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4530530 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Alnylam Comments on FDA Approval of Leqvio®, the First siRNA (RNAi Therapeutic) Approved to Reduce LDL-C.

– Leqvio® Becomes Fourth RNAi Therapeutic Approved by U.S. FDA and First and Only for Lowering LDL-C in Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Which Can Affect Up to 30 Million Americans –.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today highlighted the significance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of Leqvio® (inclisiran), the fourth small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy (or RNAi therapeutic) approved in the U.S., and the first and only to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (also known as “bad cholesterol” or LDL-C). Leqvio is indicated in the U.S. as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) who require additional lowering of LDL-C. Alnylam scientists discovered inclisiran and published the first clinical data. Alnylam also supported early clinical development. As of January 2020, Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize inclisiran under a license and collaboration agreement. Novartis AG continues to develop inclisiran and commercialize Leqvio worldwide, with Alnylam eligible to receive tiered royalties between 10 and 20 percent on global sales.

It opened the trading session at $190.00, the shares rose to $190.00 and dropped to $159.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALNY points out that the company has recorded -3.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 671.84K shares, ALNY reached to a volume of 4530530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNY shares is $208.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALNY stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALNY shares from 141 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 11.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.19.

Trading performance analysis for ALNY stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, ALNY shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.34 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.01, while it was recorded at 188.14 for the last single week of trading, and 171.33 for the last 200 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.09 and a Gross Margin at +84.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.15.

Return on Total Capital for ALNY is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.73. Additionally, ALNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] managed to generate an average of -$590,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]

There are presently around $21,817 million, or 94.80% of ALNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,826,928, which is approximately 1.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,614,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in ALNY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.02 billion in ALNY stock with ownership of nearly 1.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNY] by around 4,782,731 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 4,539,400 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 102,934,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,256,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,331 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 555,406 shares during the same period.