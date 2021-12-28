OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] Stock trading around $2.58 per share: What’s Next?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE: OCFT] gained 3.61% on the last trading session, reaching $2.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2021 that OneConnect Recognized in World’s Top Ten Fintech Companies in 2021 in Patent Quality List.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect”), a key driver of fintech strategy for associate Ping An Insurance Group of China (“Ping An”), has helped the group to top the list of the World’s Top Ten Fintech Companies in 2021 in Patent Quality, followed by Ant Group and Alibaba.

The list recently announced by 01Caijing Research Institute, one of China’s leading research organizations, showcases innovation across the global fintech sector by way of an analysis of the status and the quality of patent applications. 01Caijing also used OneConnect as a case study when compiling the list, in which the research organization conducted an in-depth analysis of OneConnect’s achievements in the intellectual property (IP) sector.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. represents 369.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.00 billion with the latest information. OCFT stock price has been found in the range of $2.18 to $2.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, OCFT reached a trading volume of 6524120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCFT shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for OCFT stock

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, OCFT shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.45 for the last 200 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +33.23. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.87.

Return on Total Capital for OCFT is now -18.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.23. Additionally, OCFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT] managed to generate an average of -$54,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. go to 9.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [OCFT]

There are presently around $165 million, or 18.00% of OCFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCFT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,324,868, which is approximately -24.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 9,765,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.32 million in OCFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.56 million in OCFT stock with ownership of nearly 6.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. [NYSE:OCFT] by around 10,223,910 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 12,607,322 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,333,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,165,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCFT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,263,784 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,465,329 shares during the same period.