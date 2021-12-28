Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.90 million, down -62.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: MOBQ] traded at a low on 12/23/21, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.60. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its Service Offerings on its MobiExchange SaaS Platform.

Small and medium sized advertisers now have access to enhanced targeting solutions for digital media campaigns.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ: MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, announced new service offerings for MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com), the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8196289 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock stands at 23.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.75%.

The market cap for MOBQ stock reached $16.41 million, with 3.20 million shares outstanding and 1.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 195.66K shares, MOBQ reached a trading volume of 8196289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.28 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.36 and a Gross Margin at +29.49. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.04.

Return on Total Capital for MOBQ is now -73.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -161.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.09. Additionally, MOBQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock [MOBQ] managed to generate an average of -$1,001,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.