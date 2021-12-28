Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 4.30B – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.97 during the day while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Cenntro Produces and Delivers First Logistar 200 Light Urban Delivery Electric Vehicles to European Markets.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock has also loss -23.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NAKD stock has declined by -55.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.32% and gained 90.97% year-on date.

The market cap for NAKD stock reached $4.30 billion, with 781.70 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.96M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 6225251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 78.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

NAKD stock trade performance evaluation

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.82. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -42.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.49 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.07, while it was recorded at 6.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.38 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -2.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.78. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$88,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 79,315, which is approximately 1.34% of the company’s market cap and around 12.91% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 53,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in NAKD stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.27 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 14.303% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 105,560 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 79,970 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 142,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,272 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 55,297 shares during the same period.