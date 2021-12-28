Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 1.25B – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] gained 13.73% or 0.7 points to close at $5.80 with a heavy trading volume of 8091168 shares. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Bitfarms Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Announces Grants of Options.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, appointed Geoff Morphy as Chief Operating Officer of Bitfarms in addition to his role as President. In addition, the Company granted stock options to officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company.

It opened the trading session at $5.105, the shares rose to $5.83 and dropped to $5.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BITF points out that the company has recorded 42.86% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -300.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, BITF reached to a volume of 8091168 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.37. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -27.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 211.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 5.02 for the last single week of trading.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

There are presently around $155 million, or 8.73% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 11,212,784, which is approximately 8.828% of the company’s market cap and around 25.06% of the total institutional ownership; COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,797,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.22 million in BITF stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $14.7 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 1948.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 14,604,250 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 2,021,824 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 10,036,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,662,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,147,269 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,961,824 shares during the same period.