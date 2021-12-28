Market cap of Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] reaches 29.68B – now what?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 4.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $105.73. The company report on December 22, 2021 that AFFIRM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Affirm Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Affirm Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Affirm Holdings, Inc. (“Affirm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:AFRM) on behalf of Affirm stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Affirm has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8098719 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc. stands at 6.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.81%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $29.68 billion, with 271.68 million shares outstanding and 97.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.34M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 8098719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $155.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $124 to $130, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 120 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 10.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.71, while it was recorded at 101.79 for the last single week of trading, and 90.80 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $12,479 million, or 55.30% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 14,458,147, which is approximately 100.077% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,124,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.09 billion in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 54,743,574 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 20,660,128 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 47,952,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,356,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,537,936 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,707,615 shares during the same period.