Market Analysts see The Walt Disney Company [DIS] falling to $200. Time to buy?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] price plunged by -0.54 percent to reach at -$0.83. The company report on December 22, 2021 that The Walt Disney Company Names Horacio Gutierrez as General Counsel and Secretary.

Horacio Gutierrez has been named Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), it was announced today by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gutierrez joins Disney from Spotify, where he has served as Head of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. His appointment is effective February 1, 2022, and he will report directly to Mr. Chapek. Mr. Gutierrez will succeed longtime Disney veteran Alan Braverman who, as was announced in July, is retiring after nearly two decades as General Counsel.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005141/en/.

A sum of 7651568 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.21M shares. The Walt Disney Company shares reached a high of $154.02 and dropped to a low of $151.40 until finishing in the latest session at $152.80.

The one-year DIS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.01. The average equity rating for DIS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $195.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $220 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $230 to $220, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On November 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DIS shares from 218 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 138.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DIS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.89 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.34, while it was recorded at 151.17 for the last single week of trading, and 174.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Walt Disney Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.61. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.00.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.44. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 41.49%.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $183,251 million, or 66.60% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137,572,834, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,795,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.4 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.05 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 0.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,581 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 51,313,899 shares. Additionally, 1,244 investors decreased positions by around 47,666,965 shares, while 384 investors held positions by with 1,093,824,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,192,805,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,167 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 4,560,393 shares during the same period.