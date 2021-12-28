Market Analysts see CubeSmart [CUBE] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

CubeSmart [NYSE: CUBE] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $56.30 during the day while it closed the day at $56.30. The company report on December 9, 2021 that CubeSmart Announces Closing of the Storage West Acquisition.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) announced today that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of LAACO, LTD., the owner of the Storage West self-storage platform. With this acquisition, CubeSmart has added 59 high-quality assets to its portfolio in the desirable western markets of Southern California (22), Phoenix (17), Las Vegas (13), and Houston (7). Two of the properties in Southern California are owned by separate joint ventures, of which CUBE now owns a 50% interest.

“We are excited to officially welcome the Storage West stores and the LAACO teammates to CubeSmart’s national platform. This accretive transaction represented a unique opportunity to expand our footprint across these rapidly growing top-40 MSAs,” commented Christopher P. Marr, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m proud of our team’s ability to execute on our strategic external growth objectives and look forward to successfully integrating these stores onto our platform.”.

CubeSmart stock has also gained 0.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUBE stock has inclined by 14.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.63% and gained 67.51% year-on date.

The market cap for CUBE stock reached $12.34 billion, with 202.19 million shares outstanding and 200.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, CUBE reached a trading volume of 5514539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CubeSmart [CUBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUBE shares is $60.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUBE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CubeSmart shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for CubeSmart stock. On May 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CUBE shares from 45 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CubeSmart is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CUBE in the course of the last twelve months was 101.42.

CUBE stock trade performance evaluation

CubeSmart [CUBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, CUBE shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for CubeSmart [CUBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.36, while it was recorded at 56.04 for the last single week of trading, and 48.27 for the last 200 days.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CubeSmart [CUBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.92 and a Gross Margin at +44.02. CubeSmart’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.39.

Return on Total Capital for CUBE is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CubeSmart [CUBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.57. Additionally, CUBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CubeSmart [CUBE] managed to generate an average of $53,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CubeSmart [CUBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CubeSmart go to 6.00%.

CubeSmart [CUBE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,513 million, or 89.40% of CUBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,822,981, which is approximately 1.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,522,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in CUBE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $849.83 million in CUBE stock with ownership of nearly -2.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CubeSmart stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in CubeSmart [NYSE:CUBE] by around 9,343,385 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 16,749,364 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 162,318,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,411,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUBE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,066,826 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 279,047 shares during the same period.