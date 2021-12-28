Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] Stock trading around $3.96 per share: What’s Next?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] slipped around -0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.96 at the close of the session, down -3.88%. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Lordstown Motors Appoints Melissa Leonard as Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors” or “LMC”) (Nasdaq: RIDE) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Melissa Leonard as Executive Vice President, effective January 1, 2022. Ms. Leonard will replace Tom Canepa, LMC’s current General Counsel & Secretary, who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Ms. Leonard was co-leader of the Mergers and Acquisitions team for Baker & Hostetler LLP, where she has served as outside counsel to the Company since 2019. Ms. Leonard has been a corporate and transactional attorney at Baker & Hostetler LLP since 1995 and has extensive legal experience with mergers and acquisitions, financings and corporate governance matters. Ms. Leonard was a member of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), Cleveland, Ohio from 2007 – 2021 and served on the Finance and Governance Committees. Ms. Leonard earned her Bachelor of Science from Miami University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan School of Law.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is now -80.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIDE Stock saw the intraday high of $4.1577 and lowest of $3.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.57, which means current price is +10.61% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.78M shares, RIDE reached a trading volume of 4220368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIDE shares is $4.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Lordstown Motors Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on RIDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has RIDE stock performed recently?

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, RIDE shares dropped by -19.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]

There are presently around $206 million, or 26.90% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,788,848, which is approximately -2.828% of the company’s market cap and around 15.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,485,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.84 million in RIDE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $17.94 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly 18.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 9,179,708 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,170,444 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 30,630,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,981,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,256 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,731,236 shares during the same period.