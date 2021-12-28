ING Groep N.V. [ING] Revenue clocked in at $24.26 billion, up 47.35% YTD: What’s Next?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 0.80% or 0.11 points to close at $13.91 with a heavy trading volume of 5710039 shares. The company report on December 21, 2021 that ING to leave Retail Banking market in France.

ING to leave Retail Banking market in France .

ING announced today that it will leave the Retail Banking market in France. This decision is the outcome of the strategic review that was announced in June 2021. As announced in June, ING’s Wholesale Banking activities in France will be continued, with a focus on strengthening our position and the ambition to be the go-to-bank for sustainable finance.

It opened the trading session at $13.82, the shares rose to $13.92 and dropped to $13.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ING points out that the company has recorded 5.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, ING reached to a volume of 5710039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.27.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.37 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.57, while it was recorded at 13.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.56 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.48. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $27,185 per employee.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $2,030 million, or 3.80% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 46,377,692, which is approximately 4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,575,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.14 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $127.97 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 14.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 10,909,112 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 3,133,307 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 133,079,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,122,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,085,799 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 352,626 shares during the same period.