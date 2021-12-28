IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain 64.37% so far this year. What now?

IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.85% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.87%. The company report on December 20, 2021 that IceCure Medical Receives Notice of Intention to Grant a European Patent Covering Its Cryogenic Pump.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System, that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced that it received notification from the European Patent Office (the “EPO”) of an intention to grant a patent for IceCure’s application entitled “Cryogen Pump”. When issued, the patent will include protection for IceCure’s proprietary cryogenic pump, with features that will enable IceCure’s next generation of cryoablation systems. The patent will be in effect until 2041.

The novel cryogenic pump that IceCure has developed is submersible in liquid nitrogen and works in a closed circuit. In addition, this cryogenic pump is designed to be used for multiple procedures or long-term duration procedures without the need to refill liquid nitrogen. Moreover, this pump enables temperature control of the cryoprobe, as well as the use of a wider range of cryoprobes and catheters and, in addition, improves the cooling rate during a procedure.

Over the last 12 months, ICCM stock rose by 95.83%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 80.46K shares, ICCM stock reached a trading volume of 7141840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ICCM Stock Performance Analysis:

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, ICCM shares dropped by -38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.45, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.42 for the last 200 days.

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.64% of ICCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICCM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 313,208, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.41% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 39,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ICCM stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $64000.0 in ICCM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ:ICCM] by around 382,011 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICCM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,011 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.