Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] Is Currently 0.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] closed the trading session at $17.48 on 12/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.11, while the highest price level was $17.495. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Acquires The Alida, Savannah and Disposes of W Hollywood.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today announced that it has acquired the fee simple interest in The Alida, Savannah, a 173-room boutique hotel, for approximately $103 million in cash.

This newly constructed hotel opened in October 2018 and benefits from soft branding in Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio. Rooms average 371 square feet with high ceilings, hardwood floors, built-in window seats and marble bathrooms. The hotel offers 11,570 square feet of meeting space (5,170 indoor), four F&B outlets including a rooftop bar with panoramic views, an outdoor pool, and street-front retail space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.48 percent and weekly performance of 11.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, HST reached to a volume of 5912278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.27. With this latest performance, HST shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 16.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.86 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,962 million, or 99.24% of HST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,461,579, which is approximately 1.424% of the company’s market cap and around 1.19% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 84,449,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in HST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in HST stock with ownership of nearly -3.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 76,778,264 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 59,312,909 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 610,989,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,080,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,080,481 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 12,987,256 shares during the same period.