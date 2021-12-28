GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $99

GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE: GDDY] gained 8.36% on the last trading session, reaching $82.35 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2021 that GoDaddy Encourages a Spirit of Giving This Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a day that encourages people and organizations to transform their communities and the world through the act of volunteering and donations.

GoDaddy Inc. represents 167.54 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.66 billion with the latest information. GDDY stock price has been found in the range of $79.04 to $83.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GDDY reached a trading volume of 4822043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDDY shares is $96.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDDY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for GoDaddy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $110 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for GoDaddy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on GDDY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoDaddy Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDDY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for GDDY stock

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.79. With this latest performance, GDDY shares gained by 21.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.50 for GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.94, while it was recorded at 76.32 for the last single week of trading, and 77.22 for the last 200 days.

GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.92. GoDaddy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.94.

Return on Total Capital for GDDY is now 9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -130.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.78. Additionally, GDDY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY] managed to generate an average of -$74,777 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 92.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.GoDaddy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]

There are presently around $12,225 million, or 99.50% of GDDY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDDY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,226,652, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 13,473,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in GDDY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $897.32 million in GDDY stock with ownership of nearly -6.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoDaddy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in GoDaddy Inc. [NYSE:GDDY] by around 11,541,515 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 14,545,812 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 134,767,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,855,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDDY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,004,437 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,716,312 shares during the same period.