Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] fell -20.21% so far this year. What now?

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.84 during the day while it closed the day at $1.50. The company report on December 17, 2021 that Future FinTech Signs Agreement to Build Cryptocurrency Mining Farm in the US.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that the Company signed a Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) with APC Service Ltd. (“APC”) to establish a joint venture in Ohio, to build a cryptocurrency mining farm with a first project phase of 50MW of processing power, which, if successful, could be expanded to a total project size of 300MW. When the first phase of the 50 MW mining site is completed, it is projected that it will deploy approximately 12,000 S19 Antminers and accommodate about 1.3 EH/s of hash power.

The Company will first establish a wholly-owned subsidiary, to be called FTFT Super-computing that is authorized to conduct business in Ohio to invest in, develop and operate the cryptocurrency mining farm. As per the Agreement, APC has the option right to purchase up to 30% of FTFT Super-computing within 365 days of the completion of first phase of the mining farm. The overall capacity of the cryptocurrency mining farm project is projected to be 300MW which will consist of a build-out of 50 MW of processing power each over six expansion phases.

Future FinTech Group Inc. stock has also gained 41.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTFT stock has declined by -30.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.82% and lost -20.21% year-on date.

The market cap for FTFT stock reached $102.27 million, with 66.46 million shares outstanding and 32.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, FTFT reached a trading volume of 36025526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

FTFT stock trade performance evaluation

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.51. With this latest performance, FTFT shares dropped by -11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6934, while it was recorded at 1.1560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8559 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3577.05 and a Gross Margin at +53.97. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8099.12.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.00. Additionally, FTFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$968,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.90% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 2,763,808, which is approximately 7.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 875,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in FTFT stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $0.36 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 67.905% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 1,595,164 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 911,215 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 2,655,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,161,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 506,712 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 739,182 shares during the same period.