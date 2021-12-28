For Synchrony Financial [SYF], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 0.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.18. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Synchrony Announces $1 Billion Increase in Share Repurchase Authority.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion. The Company had $1.2 billion remaining under its prior authorization as of September 30, 2021, so this increase will bring the amount available to $2.2 billion through the period ending June 30, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The authorizations permit the Company to repurchase shares from time to time subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7674556 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synchrony Financial stands at 2.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.21%.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $25.16 billion, with 560.60 million shares outstanding and 544.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 7674556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $58.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $56 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.77.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.36 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.92, while it was recorded at 45.73 for the last single week of trading, and 47.03 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.20%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $24,193 million, or 98.60% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,120,390, which is approximately 0.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,317,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.07 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly 1.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 22,993,079 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 35,883,900 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 465,243,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,120,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,232,725 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,459,151 shares during the same period.