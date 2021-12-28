For Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: MBOT] traded at a high on 12/27/21, posting a 65.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.95. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Microbot Medical Announces Strategic Collaboration with Stryker Corporation to Develop the LIBERTY® Robotic System for Neurovascular Applications.

Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker, a leading global medical technology company. The company will collaborate with Stryker’s Neurovascular division to integrate its neurovascular instruments with Microbot’s LIBERTY Robotic System to develop the world’s first dedicated robotic procedural kits for use in certain neurovascular procedures.

“We have already ensured that the LIBERTY Robotic System has a strong and sustainable competitive advantage, and the collaboration with Stryker will allow us to further expand in the neurovascular space,” commented Harel Gadot, Chairman, CEO and President of Microbot Medical. “I believe the similarities in our innovation culture, as well as our complementary core capabilities, will allow us to establish a truly differentiated solution that will benefit all stakeholders and accelerate our goal of changing the way robotic surgery is viewed and adopted.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 90008429 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Microbot Medical Inc. stands at 9.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.50%.

The market cap for MBOT stock reached $59.43 million, with 7.11 million shares outstanding and 6.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.74K shares, MBOT reached a trading volume of 90008429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBOT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBOT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Microbot Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Microbot Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on MBOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microbot Medical Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.18. With this latest performance, MBOT shares gained by 57.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.38 for Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MBOT is now -31.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.34. Additionally, MBOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microbot Medical Inc. [MBOT] managed to generate an average of -$654,929 per employee.Microbot Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

There are presently around $4 million, or 21.50% of MBOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 270,695, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.84 million in MBOT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.52 million in MBOT stock with ownership of nearly 78.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microbot Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Microbot Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:MBOT] by around 76,440 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 52,273 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 550,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBOT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,000 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 51,725 shares during the same period.