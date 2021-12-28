EVgo Inc. [EVGO] stock Initiated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $20

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] slipped around -0.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.05 at the close of the session, down -4.01%. The company report on December 16, 2021 that EVgo Launches New Mobile App to Drive Personalized, Industry-Leading EV Charging Services.

Redesigned app boasts new features and customization options aimed at streamlining user experiences and increasing network utilization.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and first powered by 100% renewable electricity, today unveiled the all-new EVgo mobile app. The app’s modern design, convenient new features and enhanced performance provide a streamlined driver experience, giving customers more reliable and personalized charging services while on the go. Customers can charge with EVgo and our roaming partners in just three easy steps: plug in, tap to start, and charge up.

EVgo Inc. stock is now -6.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVGO Stock saw the intraday high of $10.60 and lowest of $9.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.34, which means current price is +40.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4289342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $18.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $17, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 408.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -25.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 10.16 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

There are presently around $240 million, or 45.40% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,523,925, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, holding 2,698,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.25 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.1 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly 275.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 19,418,519 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,023,118 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,513,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,928,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,369,819 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,691,613 shares during the same period.