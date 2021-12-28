Deutsche Bank lifts ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price surged by 1.88 percent to reach at $1.23. The company report on November 29, 2021 that onsemi Employees Make an International Impact During Global Virtual Volunteerism Week.

Written by Cassandra Savel, associate analyst, corporate social responsibility.

A sum of 7613267 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.16M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $67.27 and dropped to a low of $65.50 until finishing in the latest session at $66.76.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.89. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $64.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $42 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $60, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on ON stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 24.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.70, while it was recorded at 64.00 for the last single week of trading, and 45.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

ON Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 55.45%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,294 million, or 98.90% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 41,304,088, which is approximately 6.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,945,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.67 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 3.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 60,917,607 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 37,675,616 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 325,226,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,819,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,332,373 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,487,548 shares during the same period.