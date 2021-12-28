Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] Revenue clocked in at $104.60 million, up 11.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ: CODX] gained 10.20% or 0.96 points to close at $10.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5167367 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire all Assets and Intellectual Property Related to At-Home/Point-of-Care Platform.

Definitive merger agreements provide the Company with all existing and future assets, future product iterations, and intellectual property rights of the platform, creating a fully integrated product line and streamlining commercialization.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with each of Idaho Molecular Inc. and Advanced Conceptions, Inc., pursuant to which each of them will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Co-Dx. Co-Dx has been working with Idaho Molecular and Advanced Conceptions on the development of Co-Diagnostics’ upcoming at-home/point-of-care diagnostic device. The transactions will provide the Company with all existing and future assets and intellectual property related to the platform.

It opened the trading session at $9.50, the shares rose to $10.90 and dropped to $9.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CODX points out that the company has recorded 14.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 490.85K shares, CODX reached to a volume of 5167367 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CODX shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CODX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Co-Diagnostics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Co-Diagnostics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $35, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CODX stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CODX shares from 4 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Co-Diagnostics Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CODX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for CODX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 24.00.

Trading performance analysis for CODX stock

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.75. With this latest performance, CODX shares gained by 22.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CODX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.02 for Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.22 for the last 200 days.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.93 and a Gross Margin at +77.56. Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.98.

Return on Total Capital for CODX is now 121.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 115.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX] managed to generate an average of $1,148,068 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.03.Co-Diagnostics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.00 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Co-Diagnostics Inc. [CODX]

There are presently around $77 million, or 29.90% of CODX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CODX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,797,790, which is approximately -2.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 754,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.1 million in CODX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.0 million in CODX stock with ownership of nearly 2.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Co-Diagnostics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Co-Diagnostics Inc. [NASDAQ:CODX] by around 1,921,568 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 945,999 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,262,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,129,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CODX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,957 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 643,287 shares during the same period.