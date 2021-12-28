Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $15.70 million, up 5.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.24 at the close of the session, down -0.92%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium Outlines their Menu Expansion Plans for Optical Genome Mapping as One of their Primary Analyses in Leukemias & Lymphomas and Genetic Disease.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, announced that University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium, after previously receiving its accreditation from the Belgian Accreditation Body (BELAC) for using OGM in analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), is expanding its BELAC-accredited menu to include acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

“With the flexibility we now have as an accredited laboratory by BELAC, our teams can develop OGM-based assays addressing hematological malignancies without the need for a new audit,” said Barbara Dewaele, PhD, supervisor of the Laboratory for Genetics of Malignant Disorders at University Hospitals Leuven. “We are excited to move forward using this valuable tool to analyze the genomes of patients with cancer and rare diseases.”.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now 5.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $3.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.69, which means current price is +6.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 7893215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 318.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

Earnings analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $234 million, or 25.50% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,160,323, which is approximately -0.942% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,053,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.77 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $24.37 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 0.09% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 7,410,746 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,674,085 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 55,282,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,367,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 983,686 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,355,581 shares during the same period.