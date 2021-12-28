Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] gain 78.95% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] loss -5.56% on the last trading session, reaching $1.70 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics Begins Enrollment of Phase 2 Clinical Study of Oral Endoxifen in Sweden.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that it has initiated enrollment of its Phase 2 clinical study of oral Z-Endoxifen in Sweden. Participants in the study will be premenopausal women with elevated mammographic breast density, which is an emerging public health issue affecting more than 10 million women in the United States and many more worldwide.

“This is an extremely important milestone as it marks the next phase of developing our proprietary Z-Endoxifen,” said Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., Atossa’s Chairman and CEO. “This study will help determine the relationship between daily doses of Endoxifen and reduction in breast density and will help us further assess safety and tolerability. We look forward to providing progress updates as they become available.”.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. represents 120.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $205.40 million with the latest information. ATOS stock price has been found in the range of $1.68 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, ATOS reached a trading volume of 4637316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $7.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.71. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -25.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.50 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3718, while it was recorded at 1.8140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2594 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -72.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.07. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,228,494 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 85.30 and a Current Ratio set at 85.30.

There are presently around $56 million, or 27.80% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,550,629, which is approximately 6.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,056,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.7 million in ATOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.86 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 5.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 6,193,089 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 10,843,344 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 14,037,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,074,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,871,014 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 3,416,042 shares during the same period.