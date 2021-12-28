Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] is -46.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ACST] closed the trading session at $1.40 on 12/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.38, while the highest price level was $1.69. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Acasti Pharma Announces Interim Data Meets All Primary Endpoints for Pivotal PK Study for GTX-104.

Bioavailability of GTX-104 compares favorably with the oral formulation of nimodipine; full PK study expected to report out as planned in H1’22.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST), announced positive results for GTX-104 based on its interim analysis of the first 20 of 50 normal healthy subjects in its pivotal pharmacokinetic (PK) bridging study. GTX-104 met both primary endpoints for Maximum Concentration (Cmax) on Day 1 and Area Under the Concentration-Time Curve (AUC 0-24 hours) on Day 3, allowing the study to continue under the current infusion protocol to its completion. GTX-104 is a novel, aqueous formulation of nimodipine developed as an IV infusion for patients experiencing Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, or bleeding over the surface of the brain triggered by a ruptured aneurysm (aSAH).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.15 percent and weekly performance of 30.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, ACST reached to a volume of 7832454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Acasti Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acasti Pharma Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 289.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

ACST stock trade performance evaluation

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.84. With this latest performance, ACST shares gained by 4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4739, while it was recorded at 1.2920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1508 for the last 200 days.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5532.14 and a Gross Margin at -410.20. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10039.80.

Return on Total Capital for ACST is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.15. Additionally, ACST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Acasti Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acasti Pharma Inc. posted -2.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -197.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACST.

Acasti Pharma Inc. [ACST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.94% of ACST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACST stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 43,408, which is approximately -80.091% of the company’s market cap and around 12.09% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 36,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51000.0 in ACST stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $38000.0 in ACST stock with ownership of nearly -70.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acasti Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Acasti Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ACST] by around 57,544 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 279,993 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 141,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,606 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 33,306 shares during the same period.