why Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.42

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.66 during the day while it closed the day at $4.65. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Announces Pricing of Block Trade of 63,976,376 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Southwestern Energy Company (“Southwestern Energy”) (NYSE: SWN) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten block trade of 63,976,376 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) by certain shareholders who received their shares as part of Southwestern Energy’s acquisition of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (the “Selling Stockholders”) resulting in total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholders of approximately $328.2 million (the “Offering”). Southwestern Energy will not sell any shares of its Common Stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale by the Selling Stockholders of shares of their Common Stock. The Offering is expected to close on December 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering. The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective May 22, 2020. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also gained 2.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has declined by -3.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.41% and gained 56.04% year-on date.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.05M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 13911372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $4 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 574.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.20. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.49 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,489 million, or 75.00% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,518,574, which is approximately -0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,248,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.8 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $397.42 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 175,204,808 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 31,418,212 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 543,636,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 750,259,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,767,996 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 11,035,792 shares during the same period.